Netflix consumes 15 percent of global internet traffic: report

People sure do like their Netflix binges.
So much so, in fact, that Netflix accounts for 15 percent of the world’s total internet traffic, according to the latest Global Internet Phenomena Report from networking equipment company Sandvine.
Sandvine notes that this marks a 2.92 percent increase from 2017 in Netflix’s internet usage.
Overall, the full list of top 10 users of traffic is as follows:
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Instagram was found to be the biggest source of global social networking traffic.
In terms of global online gaming traffic share, Sandvine found, interestingly enough, that battle royale sensation Fortnite didn’t actually come out on top.
Sandvine’s full report can be viewed here.
