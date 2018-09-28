LG to announce long rumoured Watch W7 next week: report

LG’s long-in-development hybrid Wear OS smartwatch will launch next week alongside the V40 ThinQ, according to premier device leaker Evan Blass.
Blass shared the launch date in a tweet he sent out late Thursday night.
Half a year later, this will launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ as the LG Watch W7. https://t.co/vEXJ6BOvvG
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018
LG will reportedly market the device as the ‘LG Watch W7.’ Previous rumours, including an extensive report from AndroidHeadlines, had said LG planned to call the upcoming wearable the ‘LG Watch Timepiece.’
The W7 is notable for reportedly featuring analog watch hands, in addition to an LCD display.
