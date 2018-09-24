Microsoft rolls out Office 2019 for Mac and Windows

Microsoft is rolling out Office 2019 for Mac and Windows.
Word on Mac will have a new ‘Focus Mode’ to help users stay undistracted, and there’s also a dark theme on Windows. Both Mac and Windows will also receive accessibility upgrades like Read Aloud and Text Spacing.
PowerPoint now has 4K video export, the ability to morph and zoom transitions and the option to insert 3D models into their slides.
Outlook also features a new ‘Focused Inbox’ that moves less important emails out of the way.
Excel 2019 will add new data analysis features, while OneNote will continue to be free.
Commercial volume customers can grab the new software this week. Office 2019 will be available to all customers within the next few weeks.
Source: Microsoft
