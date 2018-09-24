Salesforce redesigning iOS app, launching mobile SDK and new app development course

U.S.-based customer relationship management platform Salesforce has formed a strategic partnership with Cupertino computing giant Apple to redesign the company’s iOS app.
The partnership will also enable “millions of Salesforce developers” to create their own native apps through the Sales Mobile SDK for iOS. Salesforce is also launching a new iOS app development course through the company’s Trailhead online education platform.
According to a September 24th, 2018 media release, the Salesforce Mobile SDK will be available by the end of 2018, while the redesigned Salesforce iOS app will be available in early 2019.
The redesigned app will allow Salesforce customers to use Siri Shortcuts, Face ID, Business Chat and other features that have yet to be announced.
“With this partnership, we’re bringing together the world’s number one CRM platform with iPhone and iPad, the world’s best devices for business,” said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, in the same September 24th media release.
“Together, Salesforce and Apple are defining a new era of mobile innovation with native apps on iOS, and empowering millions of people with access to Trailhead and the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”
The Mobile SDK will be optimized for Apple’s Swift programming language, and will allow developers to create apps for iPad and iPhone through the Salesforce Lightning Platform.
“We’re excited to work with Salesforce and that their industry-leading CRM will embrace native iOS and deliver exclusive new features on iPhone and iPad,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in the same September 24th media release.
“With the powerful combination of iPhone, iPad and iOS — the best hardware and software for business — together with native Salesforce apps and the new Salesforce SDK, we can deliver great customer experiences for businesses around the world.”
