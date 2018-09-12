Surf Without Fear for up to 79% Off with Surfshark VPN

Public networks are one of the greatest conveniences of modern technology. You can use public Wi-Fi to send urgent emails, conduct video calls, or even play online games. However, surfing the web without proper protection leaves you vulnerable to hackers, identity thieves, and shady predators who’re after your private data. If you need to surf the web with an unsecured network, do so with Surfshark VPN, which is currently offering subscriptions for up to 79% off.
Surfshark VPN uses AES-256-GCM encryption on all data sent to its 500+ servers worldwide and masks your IP address with WebRTC protection. The company’s no logging policy ensures that your data won’t be revealed should its servers be compromised. One of the added benefits from Surfshark VPN is faster content streaming and torrenting. Additionally, you can also bypass geo-restrictions to access otherwise blocked content.
Surfshark offers 1-year and 3-year subscriptions for $190.30 CAD [$145 USD] and $564.33 CAD [$89 USD] respectively. However, the MobileSyrup Deals page is offering 1-year subscriptions for $51.18 CAD [$39 USD] and 3-year subscriptions for $116.80 CAD [$89 USD].
