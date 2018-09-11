News
Google Home adds three Disney-themed family games

Sep 11, 2018

7:10 AM EDT

Toy Story 3

Google has begun rolling out three new Disney-themed family games to its Home smart speaker.

Now, Home users will be able to engage in the following Disney movie-inspired games using voice commands:

Disney Princess — One of the Disney princesses will tell you a story or take you on an adventure. Google says the featured princesses are Ariel (The Little Mermaid)Belle (Beauty and the Beast), Cinderella (Cinderella), Jasmine (Aladdin) and Tiana (The Princess and the Frog).

Play Maui’s Music Game — Inspired by the hit motion picture Moana, this game will have you helping Maui as he navigates an undersea world to find Moana. Defeating monsters will reward you with magical conch shells to play iconic music from Moana.

Play Toy Story Freeze Dance — In this game, you’ll play as one of Andy’s new toys who must follow along with cowgirl Jessie as she teaches you some dance moves.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to confirm that these games are coming to Canada and will update this article once a response has been received.

Image credit: Disney/Pixar

Source: Google

