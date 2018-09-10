Google Pixel users experiencing bootloop issue after Android P update

A number of Google Pixel users — who own either the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — are experiencing issues after updating to Android P, according to various reports.
Users are getting stuck in a bootloop, which causes their devices to restart repeatedly rendering them useless.
Though it’s unclear how often this problem occurs, none of the Pixel smartphones in our office have experienced the bug. That said, we’ve had multiple MobileSyrup readers contact us regarding the problem.
We’ve also notice that many users have turned to the Pixel user forum to complain about the issue. The forum post, originally written on August 8th, has more than 550 comments and while not every single comment is a complaint, there are plenty of users stating that they’re also experiencing the issue.
Some users have completely reset their device to fix the issue, while others are reporting that turning off the phone via Safe Mode and turning it back on multiple times will fix the problem.
It’s unclear if Google is aware of the issue. However, we’ve reached out to the company to see if there is an incoming fix.
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve also experienced the issue.
Source: Google Pixel Forum
