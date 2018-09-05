RuneScape for mobile leaving beta in October, Canadians can play now

Classic RPG Old School RuneScape is leaving beta and coming to mobile on October 30th — unless you live in Canada.
For once, Canadians are getting first shot at something. Canadians, along with players from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden can already access the game without paying for a subscription. U.K.-based developer Jagex has soft-launched the game on Android in these regions.
For everyone else, excluding paying members, you’ll have to wait until October. Once the mobile experience launches, players will no longer have to be a subscriber to play.
This restriction was put in place to ensure the beta wasn’t overwhelmed with players. Furthermore, it acted as a reward of sorts for paying players.
iOS players who aren’t part of the Old School RuneScape closed beta will have to wait until October 30th as well.
However, you can still pre-register for the game. iOS users who pre-order will be notified when the game launches. Furthermore, it will download automatically to their device within 24 hours. Pre-registering on Android will only notify you that the game is available for download.
To play Old School RuneScape, you’ll need iOS 10 or later, or Android 5.0 Lollipop or later.
Old School RuneScape provides players with cross-platform access. They can pick up on mobile where they left off on their computer.
Source: Jagex Via: Android Police
