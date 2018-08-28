Belairdirect offers Ontario customers discount through ‘automerit’ drive-tracking app

Canadian insurance provider belairdirect has announced that it now offers Ontario customers personalized discounts if they use the company’s ‘autometric’ drive-tracking tool.
According to an August 27th, 2018 media release, customers who use automerit — and who drive fewer than 10,000 kilometres in a year — might be eligible for a “discount for low kilometres.”
Belairdirect customers who use the tool could save up to 15 percent with a low kilometres discount, as well as up to 15 percent for driving safely.
“We are always looking at ways to evolve our product offerings to best suit the needs of our customers by creating more personalized products and services,” said Domenic Naccarato, deputy senior vice president of belairdirect, in the same August 27th media release.
“The newly improved belairdirect app combines the enhanced automerit tool, cutting-edge technology, machine learning powered algorithms and a reimagined customer experience. In addition to a better user experience and personalized discount, automerit users in Ontario who drive fewer than 10,000 kilometres annually can now be rewarded with even more savings.”
Belairdirect also used its August 27th media release to share some insights gleaned from a survey conducted between July 17th and July 21st, 2018.
According to belairdirect’s survey, approximately 74 percent of Canadians would agree to use a drive-tracking app if it meant saving money on car insurance.
Additionally, those living in urban areas were “significantly more willing” to use such an app.
Automerit is offered through belairdirect’s Android and iOS app.
Source: Belairdirect
