Pokémon Go’s September Field Research reward is Entei

Niantic has announced that the Legendary fire-type Pokémon Entei is coming to Pokémon Go as a Field Research reward in September.
All summer long, players have been able to complete seven days worth Field Research tasks to get a chance to capture a legendary Pokémon. This was huge boon for players since the only way to get legendary Pokémon before was to win a high-level raid.
Starting with Moltres, Zapdos and Articuno, it looks like every month will be a new reward. If August’s reward was Rioku and September’s is Entei, it stands to reason that Suicune will be next.
I’d bet that the legendary titans of Hoenn, Regice, Regirock and Registeel are going to follow. Of course there’s a chance that it could be anything else, too.
Entei arrives in the game at 4 pm EST on September 1st. During Entei’s reign, there will also be some exclusive fire-type related research tasks to complete.
