Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Canadian specs, pricing and availability

The Galaxy Note 9, Samsung’s latest stylus-equipped smartphone, will arrive in Canada on August 24th.
Specs
As in past years, the Canadian variant of the newest Note smartphone comes with a Qualcomm chipset instead of one of Samsung’s own Exynos SoCs. In the case of the Note 9, the North American variant features the Snapdragon 845. In addition, in a departure from recent Note releases, the model with more internal storage also features more RAM, with the 512GB model shipping with 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB.
Availability
Canadian consumers can pre-order the device starting today. All of the country’s major carriers, including Bell, Telus and Rogers, will carry the device, as will smaller players like Videotron, Freedom Mobile, SaskTel and Eastlink. Consumers who pre-order the Note 9 ahead of its official launch will a receive free pair of Samsung Gear IconX wireless in-ear headphones ($299.99 CAD MSRP)
In Canada, the Note 9 will be available in two colours: ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Midnight Black.’ The Ocean Blue model is the one that comes with the contrasting yellow S Pen stylus we saw frequently in the leaks leading up to the Note 9’s reveal.
The black model, meanwhile, includes a matching black stylus. It will be sold exclusively through Samsung Experience Stores — like the one located at Toronto’s Eaton Centre — and Samsung.com.
Pricing
The 128GB model Note 9 is priced at $1,299.99 CAD outright. Upgrading to the 512GB model increases the cost of the phone to $1,629.99.
At Bell, the 128GB model is priced at $549.99 on a two-year term.
At Rogers, the 128GB model is priced at $549.00 Premium+ Tab plan.
Freedom Mobile is now taking pre-orders for the Note 9. The flagship is available in black and blue starting at $0 on its MyTab Boost tiers.
Eastlink is offering the Note 9 with the pre-order gift of the IconX earbuds, price starting at $0 on contract.
Region carrier SaskTel is offering the blue and black Note 9 with the pre-order gift. The contract price starts at $549.99.
We’ll update this article once we have more information on carrier pricing.
Comments