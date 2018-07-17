A number of popular apps and services, including Snapchat, Spotify and Pokemon GO, were affected by an outage caused by the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app as well as our support site 😔 We're working with a partner on the fix! In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in 🔒
— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 17, 2018
According to the Google Cloud Twitter account, the outages began affecting users around 12:30pm PST (3:30pm EST).
Google said that the issue was resolved as of 12:48pm PST (3:48EST), and the Google Cloud Status Dashboard confirmed that the issue was resolved for all affected users at 1:23PST (4:23PST).
Hi there, the issue affecting some of our Google Cloud Platform services should be resolved for all of our users as of 12:48 PM Pacific. Feel free to visit our Status Dashboard for more details https://t.co/VfEuLQZKMw. -EC
— Google Cloud (@googlecloud) July 17, 2018
“We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence,” reads an excerpt from a July 17th, 2018 Google Cloud Status Dashboard notice.
The outage also affected websites like the Drudge Report and popular far-right blog Breitbart.
