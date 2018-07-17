News
PREVIOUS|

Google resolves Cloud Platform outage that affected Snapchat, Spotify, Pokemon GO

A major outage earlier today affected a number of services that rely on Google’s Cloud Platform

Jul 17, 2018

5:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Google

A number of popular apps and services, including Snapchat, Spotify and Pokemon GO, were affected by an outage caused by the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

According to the Google Cloud Twitter account, the outages began affecting users around 12:30pm PST (3:30pm EST).

Google said that the issue was resolved as of 12:48pm PST (3:48EST), and the Google Cloud Status Dashboard confirmed that the issue was resolved for all affected users at 1:23PST (4:23PST).

“We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence,” reads an excerpt from a July 17th, 2018 Google Cloud Status Dashboard notice.

The outage also affected websites like the Drudge Report and popular far-right blog Breitbart.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Jul 12, 2018

2:35 PM EDT

Data miners have found evidence of new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go

News

Jul 9, 2018

6:07 PM EDT

Snapchat will reportedly launch a ‘find product on Amazon feature’

News

Jul 10, 2018

1:52 PM EDT

Snapchat making it easier to find user-created lenses

News

Jul 9, 2018

6:55 PM EDT

Apple Music growing faster in Canada than Spotify, says report

Comments