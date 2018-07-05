Microsoft reportedly working on Movies & TV app for Android and iOS

Microsoft is developing Android and iOS apps for its Movies & TV service, according to a report from Windows Central.
While many Windows 10 apps have since been brought to Android and iOS, including Edge and Microsoft Launcher, the Movies & TV platform is currently only available on PC, Xbox and Windows 10 Mobile browsers.
Windows Central‘s sources say that Microsoft is therefore working on an Android and iOS version of its entertainment service to encourage more people to buy content from the Microsoft Store.
Should the apps arrive on Android and iOS, they would face competition from Apple’s iTunes and Google’s Google Play Movies & TV digital entertainment stores. However, sources told Windows Central not to expect the app anytime soon as it is still being worked on.
Source: Windows Central
