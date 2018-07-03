News
Leaked photos show Samsung’s skinned Android Go experience

Don't blame the company for doing something it's allowed to do

Jul 3, 2018

4:01 PM EDT

Samsung logo

One of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones, what’s reportedly called the Galaxy J2 Core, has leaked courtesy of SamMobile.

The phone represents Samsung’s first attempt at Android Go. Android Go is a lightweight version of Google’s main Android mobile operating system. It’s designed to run on entry-level smartphones like the Galaxy J2 Core, which is said to feature an Exynos 7570 chipset, 1GB of RAM and between 8 and 16GB of internal storage.

Samsung's Android Go software skin

Besides its distinction as Samsung’s first Android Go device, the unreleased phone is also notable for breaking with an Android Go tradition. To date, every single Android Go device we’ve seen has featured stock Android.

In contrast the Galaxy J2 Core appears to include software flourishes associated with the company’s trademark Samsung Experience (née: TouchWiz).

Leave it to Samsung to be the first OEM to skin Android Go.

However, as both SamMobile and Android Police‘s David Ruddock point out, what Samsung has done here shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Google doesn’t forbid third-party OEMs from skinning Android Go, which is the case with Android One.

The back of Samsung Android Go smartphone

There’s no word yet on when Samsung plans to release the Galaxy J2 Core, nor in what markets the company will sell the phone, but with the device making its way online, it’s likely we’ll see Samsung announce it soon.

Source: SamMobile Via: Android Police

