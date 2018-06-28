Winnipeg Richardson airport now features inspection kiosks, declaration app

Winnipeg Airports Authority and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have announced that travellers can now take advantage of 16 new Primary Inspection Kiosks and an eDeclaration mobile app at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.
The kiosks allow travellers to scan their travel documents, have their photo taken and complete an on-screen declaration. The kiosk then print a receipt that travellers must take to a CBSA officer.
Winnipeg Richardson is the ninth Canadian airport to launch the Primary Inspection Kiosks since March 2017. Since then, over 16 million travellers have used them.
To save even more time, travellers can also download the free CanBorder — eDeclaration mobile app to prepare their declaration in advance. Once completed, the app will generate a QR code that can be scanned at the one of the Primary Inspection Kiosks. According to the CBSA, the app can reduce processing time at a Primary Inspection Kiosk by up to 50 percent.
The eDeclaration app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.
Image credit: Winnipeg Richardson International Airport
Source: Canada Newswire
