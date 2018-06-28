Blizzard has announced its newest Overwatch playable character, Hammond the hamster.
Last year, Blizzard revealed Horizon Lunar Colony, a new map, and with it came lore about Winston, the game’s famous talking gorilla, and a mysterious character called Hammond.
Everyone believed Hammond to be an ape of some sort. However, it now appears that hero 28 is not an ape but a hamster within a giant round mech — that’s probably called the hamster ball.
Overwatch Central, a well-regarded Overwatch YouTube page, explains all of the hints we’ve received regarding the upcoming rodent hero.
The new hero will be a tank — a position that Overwatch desperately needs filled — with dual machine guns, similar to Orisa, another Overwatch hero announced last year.
Blizzard will likely push out a “Developer Update” via its YouTube page with further information about the game’s newest hero within the next few hours.
With today’s developer video likely comes new information regarding the upcoming Sombra buff allowing the hacker to use stealth indefinitely.
One should note Wrecking Ball cannot speak but communicates via his huge mech.
Update:06/28/2018: Overwatch has announced that the character is Hammond, but he is known as “Wrecking Ball.”
