World Health Organization now classifies ‘gaming disorder’ as a mental health condition

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared compulsive video gaming a mental health condition.
Back in December, the United Nations health agency revealed it was planning to recognize “gaming disorders” in its list of international diseases.
In January, the agency defined a gaming disorder as “impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”
According to the latest revision to the WHO’s international disease classification manual, recognizing gaming disorders will “serve a public health purpose for countries to be better prepared to identify this issue.”
Dr. Shekhar Saxena, director of WHO’s department for mental health, said the decision to classify gaming disorders as a mental health condition was made based on scientific evidence.
Via: CBC
