Apple’s iWork suite on Mac and iOS updates Pages, Keynote and Numbers apps

Apple’s iWork suite on Mac and iOS has received updates for its Pages, Keynote and Numbers apps.
Pages 4.1 for iOS
- Easily record, edit and play audio directly on a page
- Smart annotation marks now stretch and wrap to follow your text as you edit
- Quickly switch between drawing and smart annotation modes on iPad
- A new option in Settings > Pages lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll
- Track text changes in shapes and text boxes
- Add color and images to backgrounds in page layout documents
- Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
- Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
- Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes
- Easily browse templates by category
- Save a different auto scroll speed per document when using presenter mode
- Improve support for Arabic and Hebrew
Keynote 4.1 for iOS
- Edit existing or create new master slides
- Easily record, edit, and play audio
- Export a presentation as a movie or images
- A new option in Settings > Keynote lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll
- Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
- Add mathematical equations using LaTex or MathML notation
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
- Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes
- Improved support for Arabic Hebrew
Number 4.1 for iOS
- Easily record, edit, and play audio directly in a spreadsheet.
- A new option in Settings > Numbers lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll
- Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars.
- Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
- Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes
- Easily browse templates by category
Pages 7.1 for Mac
- Track text changes in shapes and text boxes.
- Add colors and images to backgrounds in page layout documents.
- Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars.
- Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
- Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew
Keynote 8.1 for Mac
- Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation
- Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
- Improved compatibility with Microsoft PowerPoint
- Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew
Numbers 5.1 for Mac
- Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
- Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
- Improved compatibility with Microsoft Excel
- Improved CSV and text import
All of these updates are available via the App Store and the Mac App Store.
Source: MacRumors
