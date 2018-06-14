News
PREVIOUS|

Apple’s iWork suite on Mac and iOS updates Pages, Keynote and Numbers apps

Jun 14, 2018

5:40 PM EDT

0 comments

iWork on phone

Apple’s iWork suite on Mac and iOS has received updates for its Pages, Keynote and Numbers apps.

Pages 4.1 for iOS

  • Easily record, edit and play audio directly on a page
  • Smart annotation marks now stretch and wrap to follow your text as you edit
  • Quickly switch between drawing and smart annotation modes on iPad
  • A new option in Settings > Pages lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll
  • Track text changes in shapes and text boxes
  • Add color and images to backgrounds in page layout documents
  • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
  • Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation
  • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
  • Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes
  • Easily browse templates by category
  • Save a different auto scroll speed per document when using presenter mode
  • Improve support for Arabic and Hebrew

Keynote 4.1 for iOS

  • Edit existing or create new master slides
  • Easily record, edit, and play audio
  • Export a presentation as a movie or images
  • A new option in Settings > Keynote lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll
  • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
  • Add mathematical equations using LaTex or MathML notation
  • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
  • Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes
  • Improved support for Arabic Hebrew

Number 4.1 for iOS

  • Easily record, edit, and play audio directly in a spreadsheet.
  • A new option in Settings > Numbers lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll
  • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars.
  • Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation
  • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
  • Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes
  • Easily browse templates by category

Pages 7.1 for Mac

  • Track text changes in shapes and text boxes.
  • Add colors and images to backgrounds in page layout documents.
  • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars.
  • Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation
  • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
  • Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew

Keynote 8.1 for Mac

  • Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation
  • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
  • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
  • Improved compatibility with Microsoft PowerPoint
  • Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew

Numbers 5.1 for Mac

  • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars
  • Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation
  • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes
  • Improved compatibility with Microsoft Excel
  • Improved CSV and text import

All of these updates are available via the App Store and the Mac App Store.

Source: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Aug 22, 2014

4:17 PM EDT

iWork for iOS suite gets bug fixes in v2.2.2 update

News

Jun 13, 2018

8:05 PM EDT

Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant get in on World Cup fever

News

Sep 6, 2017

9:32 AM EDT

Microsoft is expected to host a Surface keynote in London this October

News

Jun 12, 2018

4:30 PM EDT

Apple Pay and Google Pay may come soon to airlines including Air Canada, WestJet

Comments