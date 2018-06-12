Netflix and YouTube could soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a great video game console, but I’ll always contend that the system has the potential to evolve into more than just a device capable of playing video games.
While the Switch’s focus should always be on the games that make it great, it wouldn’t hurt for the home console-portable hybrid system to also be capable of running streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.
Now, a year from the system’s first launch, new Switch listings for Netflix, YouTube and U.S.-exclusive streaming platform Hulu, have appeared on Best Buy’s website.
Netflix and YouTube apparently coming to Switch, listed on Best Buy's Switch listing
— Wario64 (@Wario64) June 11, 2018
Reddit user ‘DevCakes‘ first posted a screenshot of Best Buy’s listing, though the information has already been removed from Best Buy’s product listing.
Additionally, Best Buy responded to the leak on Twitter by claiming that it was an error.
It’s likely that we’ll learn more about Netflix and YouTube possibly coming to the Switch during Nintendo’s upcoming E3 keynote livestream.
Source: Reddit, Twitter – ‘Wario64’
