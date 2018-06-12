News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix and YouTube could soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo might finally be bringing streaming apps to the Switch

Jun 12, 2018

11:27 AM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a great video game console, but I’ll always contend that the system has the potential to evolve into more than just a device capable of playing video games.

While the Switch’s focus should always be on the games that make it great, it wouldn’t hurt for the home console-portable hybrid system to also be capable of running streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Now, a year from the system’s first launch, new Switch listings for Netflix, YouTube and U.S.-exclusive streaming platform Hulu, have appeared on Best Buy’s website.

Reddit user ‘DevCakes‘ first posted a screenshot of Best Buy’s listing, though the information has already been removed from Best Buy’s product listing.

Additionally, Best Buy responded to the leak on Twitter by claiming that it was an error.

It’s likely that we’ll learn more about Netflix and YouTube possibly coming to the Switch during Nintendo’s upcoming E3 keynote livestream.

Source: Reddit, Twitter – ‘Wario64’  

Related Articles

News

May 4, 2016

4:31 PM EDT

U.S. only streaming service Hulu’s plan to take on Netflix involves streaming live TV

News

Jun 11, 2018

4:57 PM EDT

Ubisoft shows off Starlink, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Skull & Bones at E3 2018 keynote

News

Jun 5, 2018

8:07 PM EDT

Audiences think Netflix’s films are bad, but they’re watching anyway

News

Jun 1, 2018

7:09 PM EDT

Nintendo offering Mario Tennis Aces demo on the eShop this weekend

Comments