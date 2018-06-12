There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- Main Regions: 2GB bonus with all data options (Except 15GB)
- 2GB Bonus on 10GB data option in Saskatchewan
- 2GB Bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
- Up to 4GB on data option in Quebec
- $100 Trade-in Credit with selected phone
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 1GB on selected plans
- Double your Minutes, Texts and Data
- 10% off with BYO phone
Cityfone
Ongoing
- 1GB on selected plans
- Double your minutes, texts and data
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB data offer on all data plus plans
Fido
New
- $200 trade-in Credit with the LG G7 with 2-year contract in-store
Ongoing
- Double data on 1GB and 2GB Pulse plans, 2GB bonus data on 6GB and 8GB Pulse plans (QC)
- 3GB Bonus on all Pulse plans
- 2GB Bonus on 5GB Pulse plans (MB/SK)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB Bonus data with the Home 40 plan & all everywhere Canada & Big Gig plans
- $5/month off in credits on the $25 and $30 Home basic plans
- $10/month off for 12 months on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
- $10/month off for 6 months on Home 40 plan for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
- Ongoing
- Up to 2GB in bonus data on selected plans (Quebec)
- 2GB Bonus add-on with the $48 plan (Manitoba & Saskatchewan)
- Up to 3GB bonus add-on (Main Regions)
- $5 off $40 prepaid plan
- 1GB Bonus data with the $55 & $65 prepaid plan
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
- Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus on 6GB data option
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Starting October 2nd, PC Mobile will be rebranded to Koodo.
- Remove all 2-year contracts & smartphones. Only prepaid service is now available.
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- Add “Talk-a-Lot” plan with 200 mins for $20
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- $200 trade-in Credit with the LG G7 with 2-year contract in-store
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus Data on all Share Everything plans up to 10GB (main regions)
- 2GB Bonus Data offer on 10GB Share Everything plans (SK)
- 2GB Bonus Data offer on 6GB Share Everything plans (MB)
- 1GB Bonus Data offer on 7GB Share Everything plans (QC)
- 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB and 14GB Share Everything plans (QC)
- $15/mo. discount for additional lines (all regions) + 1GB bonus data for one additional line (main regions)
- $200 or $250 trade-in Credit with the Huawei P20 or P20 Pro with 2-year contract in-store + Free tablet
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
- Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus data with 1 / 2 / 5 / 8GB data options
- 2GB Bonus data with 6GB data options (Manitoba)
- 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
- 4GB Bonus Data on $4 plan (QC)
- 2GB Bonus Data on $10 & $14 plan (QC)
- Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
New
- 2GB bonus with 2GB Basic plan
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus with 7 & 8 GB Premium Plus plans & 4GB / 5GB / 6GB Premium plans
- Up to $26 off plans with BYO phone
-
Virgin Mobile
New
- $200 trade-in Credit with the LG G7 with 2-year contract
Ongoing
- Up to 2GB bonus on selected plans in Quebec
- Main Regions: 3GB bonus with most plans
- 2GB Bonus on selected plans in Manitoba & Saskatchewan
Comments