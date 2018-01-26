Telus launches educational Baby Health app on Android and iOS

Telus Health has announced the launch of Telus Baby Health, a free mobile app offering health records and educational resources for new and expecting parents.
The app is available on both Android and iOS in English, with a French version set to roll out in “the coming months,” according to Telus.
The app comes through a partnership with The Baby Box Company, a global organization that offers ‘Baby Boxes‘ containing free baby-related products and information for parents.
With the Telus Baby Health app, parents will be able to claim Baby Boxes, as well as track and monitor infant health and developmental milestones post-birth.
“We want to empower Canadians with the right information, tools and support they need to lead healthier and happier lives,” said Juggy Sihota, vice president of consumer health at Telus.
“Our new Baby Health app helps new parents build a digital health record for life for their baby. They will have everything they need regarding the health of their child in the palm of their hands, anytime and anywhere they need it. This will help ensure better healthcare experiences through all stages of life.”
To attract more users, Telus has also pledged to donate $5 to Make-A-Wish Canada until November 2018, up to a maximum of $10,000, for every account registered in the Baby Health app.
Source: Marketwired
Comments