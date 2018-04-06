News
PREVIOUS

Apple Store offers ‘Starman: Tale of Light’ iOS game for free until July 15

A serene puzzle game for free

Apr 6, 2018

7:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Starman Tale of Light game

The Apple Store app was updated to version 5.0 in March and with it came a number of changes, including the addition of a ‘Discover’ tab that shows interesting Apple product content to users.

In this tab is a section where Apple is giving away a paid iOS game for free. The game is called Starman: Tale of Light and usually costs $5.49 CAD but will be free until July 15th through the Discover section of the Apple Store.

It’s unclear if this is a limited time thing or if the company will always have a free app or users in the Apple Store app.

The game is a serene puzzle game that seems somewhat similar to Monument Valley minus the M.C. Escher-type forced perspectives.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 6, 2018

10:44 AM EDT

Apple’s iPhone X is available for $200 off on two-year plans at select carriers

Reviews

Apr 6, 2018

11:57 AM EDT

9.7-inch iPad (2018) Review: Pencil power

Resources

Mar 27, 2018

7:06 PM EDT

Microsoft offering hundreds of Xbox games up to 75 percent off in Spring Sale

Business

Apr 6, 2018

11:32 AM EDT

Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify in court over Qualcomm lawsuit

Comments