Apple Store offers ‘Starman: Tale of Light’ iOS game for free until July 15

The Apple Store app was updated to version 5.0 in March and with it came a number of changes, including the addition of a ‘Discover’ tab that shows interesting Apple product content to users.
In this tab is a section where Apple is giving away a paid iOS game for free. The game is called Starman: Tale of Light and usually costs $5.49 CAD but will be free until July 15th through the Discover section of the Apple Store.
It’s unclear if this is a limited time thing or if the company will always have a free app or users in the Apple Store app.
The game is a serene puzzle game that seems somewhat similar to Monument Valley minus the M.C. Escher-type forced perspectives.
Source: Apple Via: MacRumors
Comments