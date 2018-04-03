Instagram has killed its Apple Watch app.
Multiple publications have confirmed that version 39.0 of Instagram’s iOS app — which includes a changelog stating “general bug fixes and performance improvements” — completely removes the image sharing social network’s Apple Watch app from devices.
9to5Mac notes that the app could have been removed because of a new restriction Apple is now enforcing on Apple Watch app developers. Starting April 1st, all Apple Watch apps must feature watchOS 2’s SDK development frame work or later, with new apps only being allows to utilize watchOS 4’s SDK.
Instagram’s Apple Watch companion app was one of the first apps to hit the device when the wearable first launched. However, the app was never updated with video support or LTE connection.
Instagram ditching its Apple Watch app follows other major app developers like Twitter, Google Amazon and even Slack. While Apple continues to push app integration with the Apple Watch, the device has slowly evolved into a fitness and notification-focused wearable.
It’s possible Instagram could bring back its Apple Watch app at some point, although this actually happening is unlikely.
Pour one out for Instagram’s Apple Watch companion app.
