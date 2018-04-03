News
PREVIOUS

Instagram is ditching its Apple Watch companion app

Apr 3, 2018

3:56 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 3

Instagram has killed its Apple Watch app.

Multiple publications have confirmed that version 39.0 of Instagram’s iOS app — which includes a changelog stating “general bug fixes and performance improvements” — completely removes the image sharing social network’s Apple Watch app from devices.

9to5Mac notes that the app could have been removed because of a new restriction Apple is now enforcing on Apple Watch app developers. Starting April 1st, all Apple Watch apps must feature watchOS 2’s SDK development frame work or later, with new apps only being allows to utilize watchOS 4’s SDK.

Instagram’s Apple Watch companion app was one of the first apps to hit the device when the wearable first launched. However, the app was never updated with video support or LTE connection.

Instagram ditching its Apple Watch app follows other major app developers like Twitter, Google Amazon and even Slack. While Apple continues to push app integration with the Apple Watch, the device has slowly evolved into a fitness and notification-focused wearable.

It’s possible Instagram could bring back its Apple Watch app at some point, although this actually happening is unlikely.

Pour one out for Instagram’s Apple Watch companion app.

Source: 9to5Mac Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Mar 22, 2018

3:59 PM EDT

Instagram addresses feed criticism by making newer posts appear more often

News

Mar 27, 2018

6:22 PM EDT

Canadian Apple Watch owners can now get up to $225 in trade-in credits

News

Mar 21, 2018

3:22 PM EDT

You can now add hashtags and other users’ handles to Instagram bios

News

Mar 27, 2018

1:19 PM EDT

Spotify rumoured to launch an Apple Watch app

Comments