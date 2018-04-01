Just when you think the universe couldn’t generate any more incredibly niche specialty semi-smartwatches, you come across a new one that blows your mind.

This week, it’s the Quotes Watch.

Rather than bother users with fitness information, it attempts to solve the age-old issue of a flagging spirit.

For example, you may be having a tough Thursday. Say it’s the day before a long weekend and you’re writing up a weekly column that you’re not sure anyone reads after a week of news coverage that has ravaged your very soul (plus you might need to take your cat to the vet because he has a mouth sore).

Well, with the Quotes Watch you’d just glance down at your wrist where you’d see the following words: “Believe you can and you’re halfway there. — Theodore Roosevelt.”

Suddenly, you’re rejuvenated. You tune out the sound of your co-workers debating whether to describe a tech product using the phrase “graced with a champagne shade” and get to work on your column, writing with all the passion and gusto of an intern proving herself on her very first day at work.

That’s the general idea, anyway.

Quotes Watch has a dot-matrix e-paper display and works alongside an app available for Android or iOS.

Through the app you can select what type of quotes and how often they appear (which can be as rapid-fire as every 10 minutes). You can also write your own quotes or display tweets from your favourite quotes Twitter channel.

Fonts and styles can also be changed and you can like or skip a quote by swiping up or down, respectively.

This is all in addition to the main purpose of a watch, of course, which is showing the time.

The Quotes Watch is currently on sale for $172 CAD on Kickstarter with a shipping date of October 2018.

Verdict: Not sticky.

I’m actually not a hater when it comes inspirational quotes. I’ll admit it, I’ve been moved to tears by a quote before. But if I’m honest, paying over $150 for a quotes generator on my wrist is a level of ‘extra’ I’m not willing to achieve.

Note: This post is part of an ongoing series titled Sticky or Not in which Senior Reporter Rose Behar analyzes new and often bizarre gadgets, rating them sticky (good) or not (bad).