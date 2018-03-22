News
Samsung is working on over-the-air wireless charging, according to patent

Mar 22, 2018

5:24 PM EDT

A Samsung patent, originally filed in South Korea back in 2016, discusses how the South Korean company is looking into over-the-air wireless charging.

Over the air charging patent

The patent was only recently published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). It describes a system that can send or rather, focus energy wirelessly to a device somewhere in the same room.

Samsung’s patent also describes that the system can find a way around obstacles using reflectors so that users can walk around and still manage to charge their device.

Unfortunately, such an interesting system may never come to fruition. It’s common that some patents never see the light of day.

However, it’s likely we’ll one day see this type of wireless charging someday in the future.

Source: WIPO, Via: Galaxy Club, Sam Mobile

