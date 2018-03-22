Google adds three new features to Files Go app

Google has added new features to its popular Files Go Android app.
The update includes new ways to search through files, view the location of duplicate files before they’re deleted, and added Google Photos support.
The file search function works by letting users search through files on their phone by keywords, time and size.
The next update gives users improved control when deleting files that have the same name. Users are now able to tap and hold on a suggested duplicate file to see the locations of both files. This function can help users that may have files of the same name, but that relate to different content.
Google Photos support enables Files Go to find out when a photo has been uploaded to the cloud, making it easier to know when its safe to delete a local copy.
Source: Google
