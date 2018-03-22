News
PREVIOUS|

Google adds three new features to Files Go app

A smarter app with more control

Mar 22, 2018

5:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Files GO

Google has added new features to its popular Files Go Android app.

The update includes new ways to search through files, view the location of duplicate files before they’re deleted, and added Google Photos support.

The file search function works by letting users search through files on their phone by keywords, time and size.

The next update gives users improved control when deleting files that have the same name. Users are now able to tap and hold on a suggested duplicate file to see the locations of both files. This function can help users that may have files of the same name, but that relate to different content.

Google Photos support enables Files Go to find out when a photo has been uploaded to the cloud, making it easier to know when its safe to delete a local copy.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Nov 9, 2017

10:10 AM EDT

Google’s Files Go app is now available in beta on the Play Store

News

Mar 22, 2018

3:15 PM EDT

Google Chrome version 66 will prevent videos from autoplaying

News

Mar 21, 2018

5:28 PM EDT

SideSqueeze app gives the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 squeeze gestures like the Pixel 2

News

Dec 5, 2017

11:16 AM EDT

Google’s Files Go Android app is now available in Canada

Comments