Samsung Movie Maker app to be discontinued in Android P update

Samsung’s Video editing app ‘Movie Maker’ will be discontinued when Android P rolls to Galaxy devices.
The ‘Movie Maker’ app is somewhat hidden and only appears when users select edit video from the Samsung photo gallery app.
The app would let users edit videos by adding effects, text overlays, crops and transitions, among other things.
Samsung hasn’t revealed why its phasing out the app, but since Galaxy devices are just starting to get the Android Oreo (8.0) update, it could still be some time before it disappears for good.
When users update ‘Movie Maker,’ they’re greeted with a pop-up that says movie maker will be discontinued and that users should export their video projects before the Android P update rolls around.
MobileSyrup tried to test out this feature on a Samsung Galaxy S9+, but there was no option to download an app called ‘Movie Maker.’ Instead all of the features were accessed by hitting the edit option in the ‘Gallery’ app, causing the video to open in an app called ‘video editor.’
This app has the same app icon as ‘Movie Maker’ but there is no way to access it from the home menu, only from inside the ‘Gallery’ app.
Source: APK Mirror Via: Android Police
