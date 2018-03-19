Google offering free USB-C charger with Pixel 2 purchase

Google has launched a new Pixel 2 promotion aimed at Canadian consumers.
Until March 31st, 2018, the Mountain View-based search giant is offering a free 18 W USB-C charger when Canadian customers buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL smartphone. This is the same charger, valued at $45 CAD, that comes with the phone.
To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to add both one of the Pixel smartphones and charger to your cart. Visit the Google Store to see the full list of terms and conditions.
Source: Google
