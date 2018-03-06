Deezer now fully compatible with Alexa voice control

Deezer Premium+ users in Canada can finally use their music streaming platform of choice in conjunction with Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant.
Deezer announced today that its streaming platform is now fully supported by Alexa, allowing Premium+ users to use Amazon’s Echo smart speakers and other Alexa-compatible devices like the Sonos One, to control media playback with their voice.
Included in the update is full support for the service’s ‘Flow’ feature. Users can simply say, “Alexa, play Flow,” to launch the personalized playlist. Playback can also be controlled with voice commands like “play”, “pause” and “skip.” Moreover, according to Deezer, Alexa can recognize over 18 different moods among 74 different genres, so users can say something like “Alexa, play rock music,” if they don’t have a specific song, album or playlist in mind.
“We’re very excited to launch Deezer with Alexa in 66 countries and across a wide range of Alexa supported devices. Voice activation is on the rise, with a growing role in home listening and Deezer is proud to take centre stage in this evolution,” said Riad Hawa, vice-president of hardware partnerships at Deezer, in a March 6th press release.
Last week, Sonos One voice control became officially available in Canada. Sonos One owners in Canada can access the functionality once they update the Sonos mobile app, available on iOS and Android, and install the Alexa app on their smartphone.
Source: Deezer
