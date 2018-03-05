I was lucky enough to get my hands on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ early and I’ve spent the last few days putting the smartphone through its paces.
While my full review doesn’t go live until later this week, you can catch my early thoughts about the device in my hands-on with the S9 and the S9+.
That said, we’ve encountered a number of questions about the device from the MobileSyrup community related to how the camera performs — especially the new variable aperture — AR Animoji and of course, 960 frame-per-second (FPS) Super Slow-Mo.
Now is your chance to ask us anything about the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+. Maybe you’re wondering how similar the smartphone is to the S8? Or whether the screen resolution has been increased? (spoilers: it hasn’t)
Everything is fair game; ask us anything about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in the comments below.
Comments