Sony has significantly discounted a large number of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 games as part of its PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice Sale. The sale features games like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Assassin’s Creed Origins.
The Critics’ Choice Sale is part of the company’s weekly deals for its consoles and ends on March 6th at 11:00am ET.
Sony also has a promotion for players who spend $100 CAD on its PS store. Those players will have a $15 credit put into their account. This promotion lasts until 03/07/2018 2:59am ET.
Here are some of the titles on sales, in Canadian dollars. Note, PS Plus members get an additional discount on many of the games on the list.
- Battlefield 1 Revolution: was $79.99 and is now $39.99.
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice: was $39.99 and is now $31.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: was $66.99 and is now $33.49
- Call of Duty: WWII: was $79.99 and is now $63.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition: was $89.99 and is now $69.29
- Dying Light: was $29.99 and is now $17.99
- Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle: was $119.99 and is now $95.99
- Mortal Kombat XL: was $29.99 and is now $17.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: was $59.99 and is now $41.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: was $29.99 and is now $20.99
- L.A. Noire: was $49.99 and is now $42.49
- Nioh – The Complete Edition: was $66.99 and is now $49.19
- Pyre: was $29.99 and is now $$16.18
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition: was $39.99 and is now $26.79
- For Honor: was $79.99 and is now $34.39
Limbo & Inside Bundle: was $39.99 and is now $15.99
- Tekken 7: was $79.99 and is now $47.99
The full list of deals can be viewed here.
