Resources
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice Sale features games up to 60 percent off

Feb 27, 2018

6:04 PM EST

0 comments

PS4 Pro

Sony has significantly discounted a large number of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 games as part of its PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice Sale. The sale features games like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Assassin’s Creed Origins

The Critics’ Choice Sale is part of the company’s weekly deals for its consoles and ends on March 6th at 11:00am ET.

Sony also has a promotion for players who spend $100 CAD on its PS store. Those players will have a $15 credit put into their account. This promotion lasts until 03/07/2018 2:59am ET.

Here are some of the titles on sales, in Canadian dollars. Note, PS Plus members get an additional discount on many of the games on the list.

The full list of deals can be viewed here.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Feb 23, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Aeon Timeline Helps You Meet Tight Deadlines

Resources

Feb 20, 2018

5:17 PM EST

PlayStation currently has three sales with discounts up to 70 percent off

News

Jan 30, 2018

5:10 PM EST

Some PlayStation games on sale for up to 70 percent off for PS Plus subscribers

Sponsored

Feb 26, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Net Two Coiled Lightning Cables for 25% off

Comments