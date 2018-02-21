This Intelligent App Deletes Duplicate Files with Extreme Precision

Most of us don’t give a second thought to the number of duplicate files on our computers, but the reality is that, when left unanswered, these files can take up precious storage space and limit your system’s performance. Gemini 2 for Mac puts an end to the clutter by digging into the remote corners of your computer and deleting duplicates for good, and it’s on sale for 30% off today.
The 2017 Red Dot Design Award Winner for Best User Interface, Gemini does more than just wrangle files up for deletion. This intelligent program learns what you delete and what you choose to keep, so the cleanup process is continually improving. Plus, it moves duplicates to the trash, so you can still retrieve them if you find yourself having second thoughts about deleting a file.
Gemini 2 for Mac normally retails for $25 CAD, but you can get it on sale today for $16.32 CAD [$12.99 USD].
Comments