Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [February 20 – February 25]

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- 1GB free with 1GB 30-Day Value Plan (03.01 – 27.02)
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Free Samsung Galaxy Tab E with Samsung Galaxy Note8 / S8 / S8+
- Main regions:
- Remove 300 Local Calling options for Premium + / Premium / Smartphone & BYO
- Increase price (+$5) with every plan options.
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus on 10GB Share plan (main regions)
- 1GB Bonus on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan
- 2GB Bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
- Up to 2GB on data option in Quebec
- $100 Trade-in Credit with selected phone
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan
Cityfone
Ongoing
- Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- Save an extra $5 per month when you add a line to your Data Plus Plan
- Receive up to 2 GB of Bonus Worry-Free Data on select plans.
Fido
New
- 2GB Data, Talk & Text plan starting at $45/mo. (main regions)
- 3GB Data, Talk & Text Pulse plan starting at $55/mo. (main regions)
- 4GB Data, Talk & Text Pulse plan starting at $65/mo. (main regions)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- $5/month off in credits on the $25 and $30 Home basic plans
- $10/month off for 20 months on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
- $10/month off for 10 months on Home 40 plan for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- 1GB Bonus data with the $55 prepaid plan
- Remove original $45 / $55 / $65 / $85 plans in Main regions and replace with $45 / $55 and $65 with Unlimited minutes + 2GB / 3GB and 4GB shock-free data. Limited time offer – ends 19.02
Ongoing
- Up to $100 Bonus Gift on selected phones
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- 75 Minutes bonus on the Base plan
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Brought back 2GB Bonus Data offer on 6GB Share Everything plans (MB)
- 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB and 14GB Share Everything plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB plan (main regions)
- 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
New
- Manitoba:
- 1GB bonus with the 15GB plan
- Added Canada/US plan option to Smartphones
- Saskatchewan: 1GB bonus with the 10GB plan
- Main Regions:
- Increase price (+$5) with every plan options.
- $5 off any data options
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus Data on all Your Choice plan (QC)
- Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
Ongoing
- Up to $26 off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- New promotion plans until Feb 20. (Main Regions)
