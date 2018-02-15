BlackBerry KEYone Silver and Black Edition discounted in Canada

The BlackBerry KEYone is now over a year old and the phone’s price continues to drop. Today, in a flash sale, those interested can score the Silver and Black Edition at a discounted price.
The KEYone Silver is now at one of its lowest price at $639.99 CAD, while the Black Edition falls to $699.99 CAD from its original price of $799.99. Both devices are sold unlocked.
The Silver KEYone features 4GB of RAM while the Black Edition has 4GB RAM with and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB. Other specs include a 4.5-inch display, Android 7.1 (it will be upgraded to Oreo early 2018), 3,505mAh non-removable battery and a 12-megapixel camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with an Adreno 506 GPU.
You can score the KEYone at Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Staples, and Walmart.
Source: TCL
