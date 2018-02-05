Google Pixel and Nexus February 2018 security patches revealed

Images detailing the February 2018 Android updates coming to the Pixel and Pixel 2 phones, as well as the Pixel C, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P are now available at the Google Developer site.
The updates can be manually installed today, with OTA updates expected to roll out soon.
In general, the updates will all bug fixes and other improvements, although the changes vary depending on the device. The full breakdown is as follows:
Via: Android Central
