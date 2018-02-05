News
Google Pixel and Nexus February 2018 security patches revealed

Feb 5, 2018

6:10 PM EST

Google Pixel and Pixel 2 in hands

Images detailing the February 2018 Android updates coming to the Pixel and Pixel 2 phones, as well as the Pixel C, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P are now available at the Google Developer site.

The updates can be manually installed today, with OTA updates expected to roll out soon.

In general, the updates will all bug fixes and other improvements, although the changes vary depending on the device. The full breakdown is as follows:
Google Pixel update Feb 2018

Which of these Pixel or Nexus devices do you have? Let us know in the comments.

Via: Android Central

