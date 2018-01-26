Microsoft has started selling Surface Laptops with Windows 10 Pro — but only through the company’s online store.
First spotted by Neowin, the professional version of Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system can only be configured on devices purchased directly through the company’s online store.
Additionally, it seems that not all devices can access the configuration through the store’s front end. MobileSyrup was only able to configure a Windows 10 Pro-capable Surface Laptop by manually changing the Microsoft.com URL location from ‘en-us’ to ‘en-ca.’
Navigating to the online store from Microsoft.ca wasn’t always effective.
Individuals looking to purchase a Surface Laptop with Windows 10 Pro will be charged an additional $150 CAD, increasing the base model price from $1,449 to $1,599.
Microsoft initially sold the Surface Laptop exclusively with Windows 10 S. The operating system is a minimal, slimmed down version of Windows 10 that strips many of the operating system’s core features.
Additionally, Windows 10 S prevents users from installing third-party apps from sources other than the Windows App Store.
MobileSyrup senior reporter Rose Behar reviewed the Surface Laptop, praising the device for its user-friendly design, while docking points for its mid-range processor and the inconvenience of Windows 10 S — the latter problem easily rectified by the purchase of a Windows 10 Pro-equipped laptop.
Source: Neowin
Comments