Microsoft is selling Surface Laptops with Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro gives users the full experienced, instead of the slimmed down one found in Windows 10 S

Jan 26, 2018

5:26 PM EST

Microsoft has started selling Surface Laptops with Windows 10 Pro — but only through the company’s online store.

First spotted by Neowin, the professional version of Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system can only be configured on devices purchased directly through the company’s online store.

Additionally, it seems that not all devices can access the configuration through the store’s front end. MobileSyrup was only able to configure a Windows 10 Pro-capable Surface Laptop by manually changing the Microsoft.com URL location from ‘en-us’ to ‘en-ca.’

Navigating to the online store from Microsoft.ca wasn’t always effective.

Individuals looking to purchase a Surface Laptop with Windows 10 Pro will be charged an additional $150 CAD, increasing the base model price from $1,449 to $1,599.

Microsoft initially sold the Surface Laptop exclusively with Windows 10 S. The operating system is a minimal, slimmed down version of Windows 10 that strips many of the operating system’s core features.

Additionally, Windows 10 S prevents users from installing third-party apps from sources other than the Windows App Store.

MobileSyrup senior reporter Rose Behar reviewed the Surface Laptop, praising the device for its user-friendly design, while docking points for its mid-range processor and the inconvenience of Windows 10 S — the latter problem easily rectified by the purchase of a Windows 10 Pro-equipped laptop.

Source: Neowin

Comments

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    But isn’t the offer to upgrade S to Pro for free still on? It really is just clicking a button to upgrade in Settings.

    • It is until the end of March, at which point it costs $50 to upgrade…which makes the additional $150 charge for the models with Pro installed seem like a great cash-grab for those who don’t know otherwise.

    • keithzg

      I wouldn’t be surprised if the wonky nature of this purchasing option is because they have it ready for when they turn off that upgrade offer (combined with how terrible Microsoft is at websites). Although is that offer actually for S -> Pro, or S -> Home? Not that Home is much different from Pro for most users (the only real drawback is it can’t be connected to via Remote Desktop, which isn’t a huge concern for a laptop anyways).