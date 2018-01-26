Google adds new file-management features to Files Go

Google has added a handful of new file management features to its Files Go storage app, including better SD card support.
Users can now filter files stored on an SD card with a single tap in the list or grid view, decreasing clutter and making important files easier to find. Additionally, the app can now run on tablets and seamlessly transfer files between Android devices without having to use data.
An “open with” function has also been added, allowing users to customize which apps handle which types of files by default.
Files Go was first made available in early December, yet has already been downloaded more than 10 million times. Google claims that the app cleans up more than 1.1 gigabytes of space on average.
You can download Files Go for free on the Play Store.
Source: Google
Comments