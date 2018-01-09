News
Samsung saw record-breaking profit in 2017 thanks to its chip business

Jan 9, 2018

5:29 PM EST

6 comments

Samsung logo on wall

2017 was a big year for Samsung.

In the final three months of 2017, the South Korean tech giant’s operating profit reached 15.1 trillion won (around $14 billion USD), marking a nearly 70 percent increase compared to 2016.

As a whole, Samsung’s operating profit in 2017 is estimated to have exceeded $50 trillion won (around $46 billion), a record high for the company. For comparison, the company made 29 trillion won (around $27 billion) in the year prior.

Altogether, 60 percent of the company’s entire operating profit came from Samsung’s memory chips, primarily because demand was high in 2017 for its DRAM and NAND products.

This is particularly notable given that 2017 was — for better or worse — a significant year for the company’s smartphone division. The year started off poorly due to the widespread battery failure of the Galaxy Note 7, which reportedly cost Samsung an estimated $5.3 billion USD.

After that, though, Samsung’s phone division faired much better thanks to the successful launches of March’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ and September’s Galaxy Note 8. These debuts helped Samsung secure the biggest smartphone market share in the third quarter of the year.

Via: Android Authority

Comments

  • Anonymous Agent

    Way to go Samsung. You are the #1 best Company straight up. To bad for poor Apple left in the dust with poor Sales of Iphone 8, 8 plus and X no one wants Apple IPhones anymore as they’ve become lackluster old boring same old thing over and over again with zero innovation. Apple will be like old Nokia, Windows went out of business with their no sale phones.

    • It’s Me

      Don’t forget to wipe your chin when you’re done.

    • ciderrules

      You realize Apple issued guidance of $84-87 billion for the last 3 months of 2017, right?

      Samsung expects $61 billion.

      Let’s try some basic math. What’s higher, 61 or 84. How about 61 or 87?

    • Anonymous Agent

      Ya money itself doesn’t prove how many devices they actually sold because Apple charges ridiculous prices for their junk. And yes it was reported everywhere that Apple had very low sales for Iphone 8, 8plus and Apple had to slow production of the Iphone X because of low sales figures. Samsung outsold with their S8, S8 Plus and Note 8 within the first month compared the several months Apple had a hard time selling theirs for a much longer time period. It’s just a fact that most smart people tend to buy Samsung phones for much better value for their money compared to junky outdated boring Iphone junk.

    • ciderrules

      Not very bright, are you?

      Where do you think that $84-87 billion is going to come from? iPads? Macs? Apple Watch?

      Samsung is a joke for sales compared to Apple. The iPhone outsells the Galaxy S and Note sales combined by at least 3:1. It’s not even close.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Haha your hilarious. Where you get your thought from, your wet dreams about your precious ijunk hahahaha lol lol. Your so funny being so brainwashed by your precious Apple fanboyism it’s so hilarious how far off you are. Oh what about those old days with the huge lines on Apple IPhone release days don’t even happen Any more. Like what 3 people at the store stores on launch day these days as seen on lots of videos. Zero lines anymore because people got tired of ijunk and moved on.