News
PREVIOUS|

Acer announces gargantuan 65-inch Predator gaming display

The Predator BFGD is a big-format gaming display

Jan 8, 2018

9:31 AM EST

0 comments

Acer’s Predator line of devices aren’t known for subtlety, and the company announced a new gaming display at CES to prove that.

Dubbed the Predator Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD), the new computer monitor is a 65-inch display powered by NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology.

According to Acer, the BFGD is capable of streaming movies and television shows in 4K HDR, while also running games with “ultra-low latency” at 4K 120Hz.

The BFGD also pumps out 1,000 nits at peak luminance, just in case you wanted to run a game of Overwatch while wearing sunglasses indoors.

Additionally, the BFGD is also integrated with NVIDIA Shield capabilities, and comes bundled with a remote and game controller.

As if that’s not enough, the BFGD comes with Google Assistant, meaning that users will be able to access Google’s digital assistant while streaming and playing games.

The monitor is expected to ship in summer 2018, but Acer has yet to announce pricing.

Related Articles

News

Jan 7, 2018

10:23 AM EST

Acer reveals 8.98mm-thick Swift 7 Ultrabook starting at $1,699 USD

Resources

Jan 4, 2018

7:05 AM EST

Some PlayStation 4 games up to 70 percent off during 4th week of Sony’s Holiday Sale

News

Jan 5, 2018

11:51 AM EST

This archive of Nintendo’s Wii U Miiverse is 17TB of dank memes

CES 2018

Jan 8, 2018

9:15 AM EST

Amazon Alexa coming to Acer computers in 2018

Comments