W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Snapchat eyes developers with lens studios

The Wearable Weekly
Statistics & Forecasts
AirPods sold out from Apple & other retailers until 2018 (9to5 Mac)
Supply-chain report predicts 20% growth in Apple Watch Series 3 shipments in 2018 (9to5 Mac)
In 2017, more than one-fifth (21.0%) of adult internet users in China will use a wearable device (eMarketer)
Device Announcements
Wearable OLED button Beam goes on sale (9to5 Google)
Xiaomi launches the Amazfit Watch 2s and Sports Smartwatch 2 (Wareable)
Funding & M&A
Apple gives $390 million to Finisar for FaceID (Bloomberg)
Major milestones
The VOID Star Wars pop-up experience lands in London (Wired)
YouTube debuts 360 app in Steam (Engadget)
Google kills its Tango platform to focus on ARCore (TechCrunch)
Adidas cuts its digital sports division (Wareable)
Snapchat releases Lens studio (Mashable)
Oreo-based Android Wear will come to about 30 current smartwatch models (ZDNet)
Apple Watch GymKit syncing arrives in the USA (Engadget)
Facebook opens its AR platform and World Effects to all developers (TechCrunch)
Rumours
Nike patents wearable AR system (Daily Mail)
