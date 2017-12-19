News
PREVIOUS

W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Snapchat eyes developers with lens studios

Dec 19, 2017

9:07 PM EST

0 comments

Snapchat Hot Dog

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.

Statistics & Forecasts

AirPods sold out from Apple & other retailers until 2018 (9to5 Mac)

Supply-chain report predicts 20% growth in Apple Watch Series 3 shipments in 2018 (9to5 Mac)

In 2017, more than one-fifth (21.0%) of adult internet users in China will use a wearable device (eMarketer)

Device Announcements

Wearable OLED button Beam goes on sale (9to5 Google)

Xiaomi launches the Amazfit Watch 2s and Sports Smartwatch 2 (Wareable)

Funding & M&A

Apple gives $390 million to Finisar for FaceID (Bloomberg)

Major milestones

The VOID Star Wars pop-up experience lands in London (Wired)

YouTube debuts 360 app in Steam (Engadget)

Google kills its Tango platform to focus on ARCore (TechCrunch)

Adidas cuts its digital sports division (Wareable)

Snapchat releases Lens studio (Mashable)

Oreo-based Android Wear will come to about 30 current smartwatch models (ZDNet)

Apple Watch GymKit syncing arrives in the USA (Engadget)

Facebook opens its AR platform and World Effects to all developers (TechCrunch)

Rumours

Nike patents wearable AR system (Daily Mail)

