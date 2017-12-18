News
Google investigating newfound Pixel 2 XL fingerprint scanner speed issue

The issue has come up after users started updating to Android 8.1

Dec 18, 2017

4:23 PM EST

5 comments

Google's new Pixel 2 XL

Add a slow fingerprint scanner to the Pixel 2 XL’s already long — and seemingly continously increasing — list of issues.

According to several new posts on the official Google product support forums, Pixel 2 XL users are noticing that it takes their phone’s fingerprint sensor significantly longer to unlock their device after updating to Android 8.1.

With Android 8.0, the phone would unlock itself almost immediately after recognizing its owner’s fingerprint. Post 8.1., however, users are reporting a significant delay between when they place their finger on the Pixel 2 XL’s scanner and when the device is finally unlocked.

For its part, Google says it’s investigating the issue, but at the moment, the company hasn’t said when it expects to resolve the problem.

In response to a forum post, Google community manager Orrin Hancock said he’ll be in touch with Pixel 2 XL owners to collect bug reports and other information.

MobileSyrup will update this article when Google provides an update to the situation. It’s likely, however, that the company will release an over-the-air update to address the issue.

Source: Google Via: DroidLife

  • Steve

    My Pixel 2 XL has started with Crackling during voice calls on 3G, LTE and WiFi calling. Called both Landline and Cell numbers and confirmed with Rogers that its not a Network issue. 8.1 was installed last week

  • James Arsenault

    no issues so far for my phone from Bell but no need for fingerprint sensor, so I’m using pin number to get in

  • emjay

    My fingerprint still unlocks mine pretty much instantly, but from other sites it seems like the people reporting the issue might have disabled the always-on display.

    • Sharpz Solomon

      Yup @emjay looks like with always on display on the fingerprint scanner will unlock your device quicker as opposed to having always on display off but not so much of a difference to the point where you gotta start an article about it lol. It’s still pretty fast regardless. Don’t understand why this phone has so many haters every flagship device has its share of issues especially upon initial release.

    • h2oflyer

      Same haters as the Essential. Those without the phone or an original thought, just follow the trend.