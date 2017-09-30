You all love yogurt enough to consider getting a dedicated yogurt-making machine, right?

Perfect. Let me introduce you to Yomee.

Yomee is essentially a Keurig machine for yogurt. You put a pod full of powdered milk and bacteria into the machine, put a cup underneath and six hours later you have yogurt.

Much like a Keurig machine, it’s impossible to use the Yomee without its pods — which can be purchased in either dairy or vegan variants — but the company promises that customers need not concern themselves with environmental waste, since they are “100 percent natural and completely soluble.”

The company says the benefits of using its machine are manifold. First, yogurt is good for you, but homemade yogurt is better than the store bought stuff because it generally has less sugar, preservatives, live cultures and artificial colourings and flavours.

However, making your own yogurt takes a concerted effort that may exceed your time and patience — so the Yomee automates the process. On its Kickstarter page, the company breaks down its yogurt-making process for curious minds, and according to them it as as follows:

Yomee boils and stirs the milk (which can be a non-dairy option) for 15 minutes. Yomee cools the milk back down to 46°C— “the ideal temperature for live yogurt cultures to thrive.” Yomee drops a culture-filled pod and stirs. Yomee incubates the milk at a steady temperature for 6 hours, during which the live cultures transform milk into yogurt. Yomee chills the yogurt to 10°C.

The Yomee also comes with an accompanying app that updates users on the process, lets them select the yogurt texture and provides them with yogurt recipes.

A Yomee kit with the yogurt making machine and 20 pods is priced at $119 CAD with an expected ship date of April 2018.

Verdict: Not sticky. But probably literally very sticky.

Sure, it would be nice to have a robot make yogurt for me every night, but it’s not worth $120, plus $1 per pod and the endless ridicule of my friends and family. Also, I’m not sold on the concept that there’s no environmental impact from those pods — the mere shipping is wasteful.

The Kickstarter has already surpassed its goal, though, so maybe I’m the odd one out on this, and the Yomee will be in every house in America in ten years — but I highly doubt it.

If there’s one thing I can say for this machine, though, it’s that you at least seem to need both the pods and machine for operation — so it’s ahead of the Juicero.