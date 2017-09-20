It seems like you can’t actually turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth through the Control Center in iOS 11

In what’s perhaps the strangest bit of Apple news to come out today, it seems that using Control Center to turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth doesn’t actually work in iOS 11. Not exactly.
According to a report from Motherboard, toggling off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in Control Center doesn’t completely turn off those transmitting features.
Apparently, that works exactly as Apple intended.
According to Apple’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support page, “when you toggle the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth buttons in Control Center, your device will immediately disconnect from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth accessories. Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will continue to be available” so that users can still access AirDrop, AirPlay, as well as location services, personal hotspots, and the Apple Watch and Apple Pencil.
That means that your iPhone or iPad will disconnect from a Bluetooth speaker, but it won’t disconnect from your Apple Watch.
To be clear, you can still disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth by navigating to the actual Settings app — it’s only Control Center that doesn’t completely shut off those services.
“For the best experience on your iOS device, try to keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on,” concludes Apple on its support page.
