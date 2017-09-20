Thirty-two percent of Canadian adults use health apps on their smartphones. However, out of that 32 percent, only 28 percent are in poor health, while 24 percent of Canadians use smart connected devices to track health conditions.
This information comes from a report funded by Canadian Health Infoway and made in partnership with business school HEC Montreal and CEFRIO — a Quebec-based institution that facilitates research and innovation in organizations with information and communication technology.
“The findings of the study demonstrate the opportunity Canadians have to be proactive in their overall wellness through the use of mobile apps and smart connected devices such as watches, wristbands or other wearables.” said Michael Green, president and CEO of Canada Health Infoway, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
The study looked at results from 4,109 Canadian adults and attempted to determine consumer-use patterns for mobile apps and smart connected devices.
According to the study, 41 percent of younger adults between the ages of 18 and 30, 59 percent of adults who are employed, and 55 percent of university educated adults use mobile apps and smart connected devices. Additionally, 46 percent of adults that make more than $80,000 CAD and 28 percent percent of those living with a chronic illness or condition use mobile apps for health purposes.
“Forty-two percent of users monitoring their health with smart connected devices and mobile apps find that they are better prepared to meet with their physician. It is in the interest of the Canadian health system to rapidly put in place the necessary frameworks in order to take advantage of this connected and informed user base and thus enhance the patient-doctor relationship,” said Jacqueline Dubé, president and general manager of CEFRIO in a press statement.
Source: CNW
