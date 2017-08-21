Evan Blass leaks new Nest thermostat design

Noted leaker Evan Blass has tweeted out a photo of what could be a new Nest thermostat.
In an August 18th, 2017 tweet, Blass revealed a picture of a Nest product that features a white body and face, and a copper-orange coloured temperature reading.
This leaked device also looks like it could be made of a cheaper material — probably plastic.
It’s unclear if this a redesign of the Nest Learning Thermostat or if it’s a look at the long-rumoured Nest Lite.
I might just move on from phones altogether… pic.twitter.com/6WyLEeUD6A
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 19, 2017
The Nest Learning Thermostat is currently in its third iteration. While Nest has updated the thermostat’s software multiple times, it has kept the overall look and feel of the device largely unchanged.
Bloomberg reported that Nest is working on a cheaper version of their thermostat that would retail for less than $200 USD (approximately $251.41 CAD), back in March 2017. In Canada, the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat costs $329 CAD.
Source: Evan Blass Via: The Verge
