Watch Rick and Morty Season 3 in Canada with Adult Swim's mobile app

Aug 11, 2017

If you’re like me and have been looking for a way to watch the latest season of Rick and Morty without tying yourself down to an expensive and lengthy cable subscription, there’s now surprisingly an option out there available to Canadian cord cutters.

Last year, Adult Swim launched a standalone mobile app for Android and iOS that features many of the station’s hit shows, including the critically acclaimed bizarre take on Back to the Future, Justin Roiland’s and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty. Other content that’s part of the app includes The Eric Andre show, Mr. Pickles, Robot chicken and many more.

Unfortunately, a version of Adult Swim’s app designed for the Apple TV is(though video can be AirPlayed to Apple’s set-top box), Roku and other devices, is not available yet. It’s great to see a dedicated streaming app like Adult Swim’s offering launch in Canada without regional blackouts for a change.

Adult Swim’s streaming app is available on both iOS and Android. The app offers users the chance to try it out for one month for free and after that it is priced at $3.99 per month.

  • minime283

    The Android App doesn’t work with Android 7 and above…they’ve left it for dead.