Best Buy Canada starts carrying digital game codes online

Best Buy Canada has started to carry digital game content through its online store.
For the moment, only 10 items are available to buy online.
Leading the list are the three- and 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships. Other items include codes to the Fallout 4’s season pass and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.
Best Buy promises to carry more items in the future.
Redeeming one of the pieces of digital content involves inputting the code that Best Buy sends through email into either the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.
Most people will probably stick to buying their digital content directly through either the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, but at least there’s an additional option.
Source: Twitter
