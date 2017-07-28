News
Doom is available for free for PlayStation Plus members

Jul 28, 2017

7:03 PM EDT

5 comments

Developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks, first person-shooter, Doom is available for free for PlayStation Plus members until Monday evening.

At regular cost the game is priced at $39.99 CAD, though if you missed this free promotion Doom is on sale until August 3rd at Best Buy. With the free download comes the game’s three available DLC packs, Unto Hell, Hell Followed and Bloodfall, which add with new maps, modes and weapons.

Released in 2016, Doom is a reboot of the nearly 24-year-old first-person shooter series that has the player destroying hordes of demons. It can be played in either singleplayer or multiplayer modes.

