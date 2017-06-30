News
StarCraft: Remastered arrives on August 14th, priced at $14.99 USD

Jun 30, 2017

2:23 PM EDT

6 comments

StarCraft Remastered key art

StarCraft: Remastered, the upcoming 4K update to classic 1998 PC strategy game StarCraft, will come out in Canada and around the world on Monday, August 14th, developer and publisher Blizzard Entertainment announced on Friday.

Besides bringing the game’s graphics up to 2017 standards, the update also adds improved matchmaking, a new leaderboard system, player profiles, cloud save functionality and a remastered soundtrack. In addition, purists will be able to switch between the updated graphics and the original game with the touch of the button. One thing Blizzard hasn’t touched is the gameplay; StarCraft: Remastered will remain just as mechanically challenging as its illustrious predecessor.

Priced at $14.99 USD, StarCraft: Remastered will be available on both Windows and macOS. Consumers who pre-order the game via Blizzard’s online store will receive three special building skins to be used within the game, as well as three portraits and the Alexi Stukov co-op commander for StarCraft 2.

“Nearly 20 years ago, StarCraft welcomed millions of gamers to an epic sci-fi universe — and also helped form the foundation for esports as we know it today,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment, in a statement issued to MobileSyrup. “Passionate gamers around the world are still playing Brood War, both with friends and competitively, so we’re modernizing the technology behind StarCraft so that they can continue to enjoy the game for many years to come.”

If you can’t wait to jump back into the StarCraft universe, the original StarCraft, including its superlative Brood War expansion, is free-to-download from Blizzard’s website. Once StarCraft: Remastered comes out later this summer, players of the two games will be able to play with each other online.

Source: Blizzard

Comments

  • Michael Darlington

    Have to give Blizzard credit for working on and updating old franchises, ie this, the recent remastering of Diablo 1, voice packs in SC2 (though some would argue too little too late). Hard to imagine their developers do not have anything more “profitable” to work on; Blizzard seems to understand better than most gaming companies that keeping their player base happy and loyal is a great business model that works both or them and for their fans.

    • gommer strike

      SC: Remastered will thankfully be bringing in the much needed ranked ladder system. Their last big franchise was the hugely successful Overwatch which I’m sure you’re aware of.

      Anyways that $15 for SC:Remastered was a no-brainer for me as I am there to play competitively. Campaign’s nice but I’ve played that through back in 1998 and well I don’t need to revisit campaign again.

  • I hope they bring WoW to console. I know this is wishful thinking but it would be the best MMO to date on console.

    • gommer strike

      Not gonna happen unless mouse/keyboard input is native and expected support on console. Then there’s the whole problem of cross-platform play. Nice but I think those of us who have been around since 2005…WoW gave us lots of fond memories but we’ve all moved on with careers, families and we just don’t have the time to allocate 3 hours of raid nights twice a week.

      Don’t get me wrong I miss WoW and the game is better than it’s ever been. But that era has been long sunset, at least for me. I know some friends are still playing it. But I won’t be back. I keep saying this over and over and oh look I buy next expansion and play for a month haha.

    • Lol I would be in the same boat as you. I refuse to get a new PC and mine is current just a screen that connects to the internet. The console is my causal gaming gateway but I do miss WoW. That and Ragnarok were games I could sit and play for hours and hours and never get bored. Before responsibility kicked in that is.

