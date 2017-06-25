Bell and Virgin offering customers $250 port-in credit if they switch from Videotron

Quebec has some of the most affordable wireless plans in the country and it seems the competitive nature between carriers continues to heat up.
The latest blitz is from Bell and Virgin Mobile who are offering a sweet port-in credit to those wanting to make the move from Quebec-based Videotron. According to an internal document received by MobileSyrup, Bell and Virgin note to its employees, “It’s back again!”
For Bell customers, there are a few options available that start off at $50 for new consumer customers signing up for a 2-year smartphone activation; $100 for new consumer customers signing up for a 2-year Premium contract; and finally, a respectable $250 for new consumer customers signing a 2-year contract on a Premium Plus plan.
Virgin Mobile is offering the deal until June 30th and its ‘members’ will be given a $250 bill credit when they port-in from Videotron on any 2-year Platinum and Platinum Light plan with 6GB of data or more. While not as sweet as its parent company, Virgin is also offering a $50 bill credit to those who come from Videotron and sign up a $49/month or higher Gold or Silver plan.
Looks like there’s still a desire between carriers to rack up precious subscribers and this could be the start of a summer filled with wireless incentives.
