News
PREVIOUS|

Bell and Virgin offering customers $250 port-in credit if they switch from Videotron

Jun 25, 2017

10:04 PM EDT

14 comments

bell virgin videtron

Quebec has some of the most affordable wireless plans in the country and it seems the competitive nature between carriers continues to heat up.

The latest blitz is from Bell and Virgin Mobile who are offering a sweet port-in credit to those wanting to make the move from Quebec-based Videotron. According to an internal document received by MobileSyrup, Bell and Virgin note to its employees, “It’s back again!”

For Bell customers, there are a few options available that start off at $50 for new consumer customers signing up for a 2-year smartphone activation; $100 for new consumer customers signing up for a 2-year Premium contract; and finally, a respectable $250 for new consumer customers signing a 2-year contract on a Premium Plus plan.

Virgin Mobile is offering the deal until June 30th and its ‘members’ will be given a $250 bill credit when they port-in from Videotron on any 2-year Platinum and Platinum Light plan with 6GB of data or more. While not as sweet as its parent company, Virgin is also offering a $50 bill credit to those who come from Videotron and sign up a $49/month or higher Gold or Silver plan.

Looks like there’s still a desire between carriers to rack up precious subscribers and this could be the start of a summer filled with wireless incentives.

Related Articles

News

Jul 4, 2017

6:46 AM EDT

Vidéotron says it was ‘forced to put an end’ to Unlimited Music, will give customers...

News

Jul 10, 2017

5:00 PM EDT

ISED approves transfer of Videotron spectrum licenses to Freedom Mobile

News

Sep 27, 2017

7:02 PM EDT

Bell rolls out Comedy Central programming on iTunes

Resources

Aug 22, 2017

7:00 PM EDT

Koodo, Fido and Virgin offer double data promo plans

Comments

  • Surveillance

    Videotron sounds like a 1980’s era video game console. Time to rebrand maybe?

    • Ericp2011

      Irrelevant comment.

    • Surveillance

      It can’t be too irrelevant if you took the time to comment on it

    • David

      Well to be fair Rogers sounds like the name of a middle aged man that lives in the country. But we tend to focus less on the name itself and more on the brand and what it means in terms of technology. Vidéotron is very 80s by name but they’ve built networks in Québec much likes Rogers has. The name is synonymous with cable in Québec and it doesn’t sound badly when pronounced in French.

  • Mikie

    So.. port to Virgin and pay more than I am with Videotron?? haha what kind of joke is this

  • Tony DeCiantis

    Don’t make the switch, it’s not worth the headache!!

  • Ricky Bobby

    Imagine that

    Bell actually has to work for customers when there’s competition

  • Ipse

    Ha, when I switched TO Videotron, I got a 250$ bonus IRRESPECTIVE of carrier plus a premium phone and plan at 60% the price of Bell equivalent offer …think I’ll switch back? No way Jose.

    • It’s Me

      That’s because Videotron has to compete against everyone else, while Bell and Rogers only have to target Videotron.

      I expect Rogers to follow suit here, but like Bell, they will only offer it to Videotron customers. Rogers has no interest in stealing Bell customers and vice versa. Gotta play nice with your partners.

  • Whome

    Ha this makes me laugh. This $250 credit will be eaten up by a couple of months of over inflated bills.

  • Jon Duke

    What I like the most about this article is the complete lack of source or link added to this promotion being non existant on thr Bell website. Good job.

    • Zach Gilbert

      Hey Jon, we often receive leaked documentation from carriers that we cannot share our sources or images of the document. This deal is not advertised. As with this deal we included “According to an internal document received by MobileSyrup, Bell and Virgin note to its employees” within the post. You can call Bell or Virgin if you live in the supported province to get the deal.

    • Jon Duke

      Oh, that’s totally fair then. Sorry I missed that line. In that case, I guess I should say: “Thanks for the scoop” 🙂

  • Pingback: orospu cocuklari()